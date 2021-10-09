Kylie and Kourtney Kardashian show us the decorations for Halloween

October has begun and so is the countdown to the party of Halloween. Many are already starting to look for pumpkins to carve, to buy plastic spiders and fake cobwebs. Others, on the other hand, have been planning this moment for months, such as the Kardashian family. By now we know, the sisters do not joke at all when it comes to decorations and some of them are already struggling with the fantastic decorations.

READ ALSO> The Kardashian sisters in a new reality show? The first rumors …

For years we have witnessed the struggles of Kriss and her daughters to win the best and most extravagant decorations. With each recurrence the projects they develop become bigger, more expensive and above all exaggerated. Sometimes it happened that they unconsciously copied themselves, since they frequent the same shops and therefore buy the same products. Unfortunately only when they reveal the houses to the public do they come to find out and it doesn’t always end peacefully.

READ ALSO> Fear of Kylie Jenner: a man shoots fireworks in his garden and is arrested

Loading... Advertisements

In fact, about three years ago in the special episode of In step with the Kardashian dedicated to Christmas, matriarch Jenner and three daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe have started a real feud after learning that their mother was copying their tree lights. A quarrel that lasted all the pre-Christmas period and that saw them intent on changing plan every day. Today, however, perhaps because they no longer participate in the program, they do not further give life to certain clashes, limiting themselves to posting some photographs on Instagram.

READ ALSO> Elizabeth II in Scotland melts for Philip: “The good times spent here …”

Kardashian villa: Kylie and Kourtney decorations

The first to make us participate in the make over at their homes were Kylie and Kourtney, the smallest and largest of the house. Kourtney has mainly chosen as a theme that of skeleton And Kylie that of pumpkin. The decorations of the first seem to be more on the frightening front with skeletons at the entrance of the house, cobwebs hanging on the walls and centerpieces with skulls and withered roses. The second, on the other hand, opted for more playful and childish decorations with carved pumpkins and purple cupcakes with candies, made by four hands with her daughter Stormi. In addition, the older sister has already given us a preview of her costume by posting a photograph while wearing a onesie with a skull print. For now only the two of them have shown us their decorated houses, who knows what the other members of the family will have in store for Halloween.