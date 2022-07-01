Kylie Cosmetics can’t compete with famous makeup brands, say fans

Even though they were once on top of the world, Kylie Jenner fans now believe Kylie Cosmetics can’t compete with other celebrity makeup brands.

Fans don’t have much faith in Kylie Jenner’s makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and they think the Kardashians star’s brand can’t compete with other celebrity makeup companies. Kylie Cosmetics stood tall atop the makeup industry pyramid when it launched the brand in 2015. At the time, Kylie’s plump lips were the talk of the town, and the reality star had just reveal that lip fillers were the cause. fuller pout. However, fans didn’t care that makeup wasn’t behind Kylie’s new look, and when she launched her lip kits in November 2015, they sold out in less than a minute.

With the success of Kylie Cosmetics, the young star was gearing up to be the next Kim Kardashian in the Kar-Jenner family. At the time, Kylie’s makeup brand was sold exclusively on her website and couldn’t be found at retailers like Ulta Beauty or Sephora. This made his brand particularly exclusive and all the more desirable to fans. It was nearly impossible for anyone to get their hands on a lip kit, and Kylie was indulging in her success. In 2017, Kylie had her own spin-off on E! called The Life of Kylie. Unfortunately, the series only lasted one season. These days, Kylie keeps a much lower profile and seems more devoted to her kids than following her sister Kim.

In the years since Kylie Cosmetics rose to fame, other celebrities have launched their own beauty brands, and fans believe Kylie is struggling to compete with newer makeup companies. TikTok user @olivialayne6 shared her theory on why she thinks Kylie’s brand of makeup isn’t looking as good as it used to. According to the user, Kylie’s brand image isn’t as relevant as it was from 2015 to 2017, and brands like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty are much better at serving needs. younger generations. The TikTok user explains that Kylie still uses the “villain Instagram aesthetic” that was popular around 2016. “I think Kylie’s outdated aesthetic is reflected in how she brands and markets her products. »

The fan clarified that Kylie’s branding is “hypersexualized” and while our society claims sex sells, Kylie has done too many things the same way over the years, and it’s getting boring. The user compared some advertisements of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby and Kylie Swim to prove that they all look alike, making it difficult to understand exactly which product is being sold. The user compared Kylie’s brand to Rihanna’s and Selena’s, and while it’s clear the stars have a different brand to each other, they both use a variety of women, of all body shapes. and of all races, while Kylie is only used as a role model. Both brands also encourage their audience to love each other and embrace their authenticity, which is far more relevant to what shoppers want today than what Kylie sells.

It seems the days of Kylie Cosmetics being on top of the world are long gone. Lip kits are no longer in high demand; instead, Selena, a proud mental health activist, is facing a ton of praise for her inclusive brand based on self-love. Rihanna has also completely changed the game when it comes to makeup with 50 shades of foundation to choose from, ensuring that all skin tones are represented. As for The Kardashians star, her brand hasn’t been able to sustain the pinnacle of success she achieved in her early days, and her once-impossible-to-buy lip kits can now be found quite frequently on stores. Ulta selling shelves. Kylie has certainly missed the mark of modern marketing, and if the makeup mogul star wants to recoup, it might be time for a brand change.

Source: @olivialayne6/TikTok