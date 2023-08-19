Kylie Cosmetics criticized for copying Maybelline in its campaign

Kylie Cosmetics launches a new campaign, and social networks accuse them of copying Maybelline New York

Social networks criticize Kylie Cosmetics’ new campaign for “copying” the creative work of Maybelline New York.

Kylie Cosmetics, the famous makeup brand Kylie Jenner, has been criticized following the launch of its latest campaign. The brand’s campaign was launched on social networks with an augmented reality video to promote new sales of its products. Asos, In this video you can see how a giant container of light pink mascara acts like a subway car and arrives at a London station.

If you can’t see the embedded video properly, click here

The video immediately caught the attention of users as it was similar to RRecent Maybelline New York Campaign which was presented a few weeks ago. In a promo video for Maybelline’s Sky High product (also a mascara), the pink tube brush can be seen applying some giant lashes while walking through a tube station in London. Maybelline’s campaign also included other videos from various locations in the English city featuring giant eyelashes painted by their product.

Did Kylie Cosmetics Copy Maybelline New York?

The video has made a huge impact on social networks due to its uniqueness and since its publication Tiktok garnered over 275,000 views and over 27,600 comments. The huge success of the campaign has generated curiosity among social media users. Kylie Cosmetics could copy Maybelline’s creativity. Although no member of the Kylie Jenner brand team has commented on the allegations Maybelline New York has already issued statements.

for his part, Lauren Chapman, The creative director of Maybelline New York products spoke out about the similarity to the new Kylie Cosmetics campaign via a LinkedIn post, alleging that it was a direct copy of Sky High’s product brand’s creative work. “I fully support brands that look to others for creative inspiration (after all, imitation is the best form of flattery!) However, any other brand (especially a mascara product that already has packaging) but very similar) making something so similar to our Maybelline concept,” he said.

See more

by your side, Jed Kaza, founder of Kaza Communications She also talked about the criticism: “I think[Kylie and Asos]had the perfect opportunity to do something more innovative, but they just did what another brand had already done. I’m very disappointed, but I hope that next time your team will focus on standing out and being more creative instead of working on what other brands have done.”