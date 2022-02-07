Kylie Jenner, a boy was born

L‘influencer and entrepreneur and billionaire became a mother for the second time. The $ 300 million woman today reveals the secret of her success: the right mix of business and family

A new baby arrives in the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kylie Jenner gave birth to second child with Travis Scott. He was born on February 2nd, one day after his daughter Stormi’s 4th birthday. He is a boy, although the couple have not yet revealed his name.

With 300 million followers, Kylie Jenner is the most followed woman on Instagram. The 24-year-old influencer, entrepreneur and model, half-sister of the more socialite Kim Kardashian, is the first woman to achieve such a milestone and the second person in the world, after the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, to have such a large number of followers on Instagram.

The youngest of the Jenner sisters has effectively won the title of queen of the social network, snatching the scepter from Ariana Grande, who currently has 289 million followers, and her friend Selena Gomez. The young model is at the head of a real beauty empire with his “company” Kylie Cosmetics. On 1 February 2018, her first daughter, Stormi, was born from the love with rapper Travis Scott with whom she had started a relationship in 2017. After her, the crisis. A brief separation and together again under the same roof in the middle of the pandemic. For the sake of the daughter, they said. So much so. Last June, they walked the red carpet together and now Kylie Jenner became a mother for the second time.

Before the birth, the social networks were literally crazy for the photos of the celebrations of the genderless baby shower. All total white for the unborn child and the makeup guru who posted a slideshow of shots of the party on Instagram, in which she wears a white dress in front of the wooden giraffes that decorate the location. And then you imagine smiling together with mother Kris Jenner and grandmother Mary-Jo Campbell. A swimming pool covered with rose petals (obviously white) and the rich (in every sense) corner dedicated to super expensive giftsbetween Tiffany kits and Dior prams, for mothers and babies.

What everyone is asking now is how Kylie Jenner did (the ugliest of the family if you don’t count the numerous cosmetic surgeries she has undergone) to overturn the rules of social media, to manipulate them with skill for his own gain and to become the undisputed queen of Instagram. The Wall Street Journal Magazine reveals in an interview with one of the youngest billionaires his secret: discretion and prudence.

Behind the success of the smallest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan there is indeed one studied strategy involving business and private life.

Kylie Jenner has been in the spotlight almost forever: as a child she made her first appearance on the family reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians, just over eleven and the audience saw her grow. Despite the powerful family behind her, she is considered a “self-made-woman” so much so that many brands have looked for her as a testimonial.

But Kylie had clear ideas right away: he wanted his own cosmetics company. Her trademark was her plump lips (redone) and perpetually pouting, which helped her to become popular with the “Kylie Lip Kits”: the matte liquid lipstick has become a must enough to make her compete with the giants of beauty. At just 21 he was already on the podium.

Who knows if without that surname and that family she would still have become a cosmetics magnate … Maybe not, but today everyone wants to imitate her style. Even on maternity leave. Think that the video of the announcement of the second pregnancy is in the fifth place of the most popular in the history of Instagram.