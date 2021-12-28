Kylie Jenner, a stalker violates the restraining order to see her and is arrested – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

In recent months, the fan, literally obsessed with the cosmetics entrepreneur, had often turned up at the gate of her Holmby Hills villa, thus prompting the star, pregnant with her second child, to seek court intervention.

He knew the restrictive order kept him from seeing Kylie Jenner, but Jrue Mesgan was so obsessed with the star – pregnant with second child – who wanted to take the risk. And so on Sunday 26 December he showed up at the gate of Villa Jenner in Holmby Hills, a super exclusive enclave of Beverly Hills, wearing a black jumpsuit, a gray wool hat and an anti-covid mask on his face, but was recognized by a guard anyway. security, who called the police.

Besieged by fans As reported by the TMZ website, Mesgan was arrested for violating a court order and detained with a $ 20,000 bail. The investigations then revealed that in recent times the boy had often gone to Jenner’s house to try to see her, to the point that the cosmetics entrepreneur had been forced to ask for a restraining order against the fan, who for the stalker violated the Boxing Day, ending up in handcuffs.

Restraining orders are effective for people who are in a state of mind that allows them to understand that they can be arrested if they violate them – the gossip site reads – but unstable people often see them as worthless pieces of paper. Just a few months ago – it was June – Jenner’s security was forced to intervene when a 35-year-old man showed up at her door without warning, asking to see her. Again, the obsessive fan was arrested for trespassing, but was later released.