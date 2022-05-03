Kylie Jenner absolutely gets roasted for her Met Gala look

Kylie Jenner wore a White wedding dress at the Met Gala and she is absolutely slammed on social media for her look.

The night of fashion nights drew stars from around the world to celebrate the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new exhibition ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’.

The theme was Gilded Glamor and White Tie and it’s safe to say that celebrities interpreted it in different ways.

While some stars have wrapped themselves in the most exquisite pieces, others, like the makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, went in a different direction.

The reality TV star arrived in a White dress, which featured a ruffled skirt and a baseball cap with a white veil, created by the late designer Virgil abloh.

Credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/Alamy

While Jenner paid tribute to the late designer, Twitter users weren’t too fond of her alternative wedding look.

One person said, “I’m so embarrassed for her, it’s her humble moment. »

Another added: “It’s like an accident that you can’t stop looking at. »

A third commented: “Looks like she bought this dress from Amazon. I received a shirt from SHEIN it looks like her top.

You wouldn’t be alone wondering how this look fits into the Met Gala theme, Gilded Glamour.

Many have asked this important question and it looks like fashion powerhouse Vogue has the answer.

In a post on their site, they said: ‘It looks like the star has chosen to honor the Met exhibition inside, which explores American fashion.

“Abloh, a true trailblazer, was known for subverting many looks with his cheeky logos and streetwear vibe.

“By wearing a wedding dress at the Met – and making it youthful, graphic and totally unexpected – Jenner channeled the irreverent spirit that Abloh has honed throughout her career. It was a stylish tribute to one of America’s greatest fashion talents. »

While the 24-years was mocked for her adventurous style, her sister Kim kardashians paid homage to old Hollywood by wearing the same dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy.

Credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS/Alamy Live News

kardashians told Vogue that her dress idea was sparked by the previous Met Gala, where she wore a black ensemble by Balenciaga designate Asked Gvasalia.

“The idea really came to me after the gala last September. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it hadn’t been the Balenciaga watch? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And it’s Marilyn Monroe,” she said.

the Kardashian Jenner the family grace the red carpet as news emerged they have won their libel lawsuit, brought against them by a socialite and a model Black chyna in 2017.

The Guardian reports chyna attempted to sue the family in a US$108 million (A$153 million) lawsuit claiming they tarnished his reputation, which destroyed his reality TV career.