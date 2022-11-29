Kylie Jenner accused of posting her son to distract Balenciaga

See the gallery





Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner and the rare photos of her 9-month-old son have been embroiled in the Balenciaga scandal. After Kylie, 25, gave her fans an unexpected glimpse of her and Travis Scotts son on Instagram on Nov. 28, fans accused the makeup mogul of trying to distract from Balenciaga’s controversial campaign that featured children holding teddy bears dressed in BDSM bondage. A TikTok user highlighted photos of Kylie with her son, as well as Kim Kardashian‘s post from her and Tristan Thompson hosting a Friendsgiving dinner for the men in prison and accused Kris Jenner to orchestrate everything, since the KarJenner family frequently collaborates with Balenciaga.

More about Kylie Jenner

The TikToker wrote, “Kris Jenner tells her kids to post the right photos after the Balenciaga scandal,” referring to recent posts from Kylie and Kim. The video was broadcast on Eminem“Without Me” from the song with the lyrics, “It feels like a job to me, so everybody follow me, cause we need a little controversy.” » Many others social network users also accused Kylie and her family members of trying to distract Balenciaga.

But Kylie quickly spoke out against these strong accusations in the comments section of TikTok. “uh whyyyyy should I post my kid to cover Balenciaga? thats why im not doing this, always something to say,” Kylie wrote. The reality TV star rarely posts about her son and daughter Stormi Webster4, on social networks.

Kylie has not denounced the Balencaiga scandal. Kim didin a report shared on social networks on Nov. 27, where she insisted she was “disgusted and outraged” by the brand’s “disturbing” campaign. The Kardashians The star explained that she is currently “reevaluating” her relationship with the brand, but fans criticized Kim for not cutting ties with Balenciaga outright. Kim has proudly supported Balenciaga, modeling her clothes on and off the catwalks, for over a year now.

Trending items right now trendy now



Balenciaga broke his silence regarding his controversial campaign on November 28. The company said, “We strongly condemn child abuse; we never intended to include it in our narrative. The two separate advertising campaigns in question reflect a series of serious errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility. The lengthy statement concluded that “internal and external investigations” were currently underway and that Balenciaga was “closely reviewing itself”.