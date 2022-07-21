Kylie Jenner accused of pretending to be a bourgeois

The makeup mogul Kylie Jenner was accused of doing damage control as she went shopping at Target following backlash over his private jet.

The 24 year old young woman took her daughter stormy Webster and her nieces, Chicago, the daughter of Kim Kardashian, and True, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, take a spin at Target, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She went to TikTok to share a video of the “surprise” outing.

The clip begins with the three little girls getting into a shopping cart as Kylie Jenner asks them, “Where are we going girls?” »

The girls exclaim in unison before entering the store: “Target ! “.

As Kylie walked past the home department, she asked, ” Don’t want balls?“, to which the three girls quickly replied: “No! “.

Girls showed more interest in certain items from the toy department, while Chicago and Stormi giggled at the checkout waiting to go home with their new toys.

“Surprise target trip with my girls”, Kylie Jenner captioned the cute clip, which seemed innocent.

However, many were quick to report that Kylie might have a hidden purpose with the trip, as many tore up Kylie’s attempt to “cosplay middle class.”

One person reacted to the video: “Did you praise the target for this real question? “, while another claimed that the founder of Kylie Cosmetics “played the normal life simulator”.

A third user similarly claimed that Kylie Jenner “was trying to appeal to us peasants,” and another simply wrote, “What about damage control? »

The video comes after Kylie was criticized for bragging about the private jets of her boyfriend Travis Scott (II) and herself. After she posted a photo of her and the rapper in front of their private jets, it was revealed that she would be taking his private jet for short flights.

The estimated flight time was only three minutes, unlike a road trip which would have taken only 40 minutes. The page then clarified that the total duration of the flight ended up being 17 minutes. Flight records also show that the mother-of-one regularly takes flights of less than 15 minutes each.

This discovery led many Twitter users to label Kylie Jenner a “full-time climate criminal”.

One person posted on the microblogging app, “Kylie Jenner is here to choose the color of the private jet she wants to take today while I have to gulp down my iced coffee before my straw turns to papier mache?? ??. Explain. »

” I can not wait to see Kylie Jenner posting environmental awareness pics on her stories like she’s not singlehandedly doing more damage to the environment than most of us with her 3min flights,” another reviewer wrote.

A third added: “Famous people are so out of touch with reality like she didn’t think she would get backlash for it – @KylieJenner read the piece. Our planet is dying, climate change is a real problem. »