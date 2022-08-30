Kylie Jenner admits to crying for three weeks after the birth of her son

Taylor Swift was seen holding hands and running towards a car with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn at a post-MTV VMAs party after he failed to accompany her to the official ceremony.

The couple were seen leaving a party in the Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea Hotel on Sunday (28.08.22), and onlookers said Taylor, 32, appeared ‘smitten’ with actor Joe, 31, after their nearly six-year romance relatively far from the spotlight.

Joe was apparently not with his partner at the VMAs in Newark, New Jersey, where she announced a new album titled “Midnights,” which is slated for release October 21.

She said online of what will be her first album of new material since 2020’s ‘Evermore’: “We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at the walls and drink until they respond to us.

“We squirm in our own cages and pray that we’re not about to make a fatal, life-altering mistake.

“It’s a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we tread and the demons we face.

“For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and keep looking – hoping that maybe when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet. ”

Taylor and Joe have faced constant engagement and wedding rumors over the past year, and in September 2018, Joe spoke to British Vogue about their decision to keep their relationship private.

He said: “I’m aware that people want to know about this stuff. I think we’ve managed to be very private and it’s now flowed under the bridge…but I really prefer to talk about work.”

He added a few months later in a discussion with Esquire: “I think there’s a very clear line between what someone should share, or feel obligated to share, and what they don’t want and shouldn’t have to share.”

A year later, in an August 2019 interview with The Guardian, Taylor added, “I’ve learned that if I do it, people think it’s moot, and our relationship isn’t moot. up for discussion.”

An insider told Us Weekly, “Taylor’s friends are all talking about a marriage proposal and the fact that she really wants to marry Joe. He’s the man of her dreams.”

Joe recently told WSJ magazine, “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’m engaged, then I’d have plenty.

“I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say it, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say it.