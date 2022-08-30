Kylie Jenner admits to crying for three weeks after the birth of her son

Kylie Jenner – June 2021 – 2021 Parsons Award – New York – Getty

Kylie Jenner has admitted to crying for three weeks after giving birth. The 25-year-old star – who is mum to Stormi, 4, as well as a 6-month-old baby boy with partner Travis Scott – was indeed very emotional after giving birth to her latest baby last February.

In the trailer for the new season of ‘The Kardashians,’ Kylie told her sister Kendall Jenner, “I should be happy right now. I just had this new baby, but I cried nonstop for three weeks.”

And it’s not the first time that Kylie has opened up about the struggles she faced after giving birth.

Six weeks after welcoming her son, the brunette beauty admitted to finding recovering from childbirth more difficult than during her first pregnancy.

In a video posted to Instagram, Kylie told her followers while on a treadmill, “I just want to say to the moms who gave birth that the aftermath was not easy. It’s very hard. This experience, for me, was a bit more difficult than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically, and spiritually.”