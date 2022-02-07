Kylie Jenner again mom: the announcement on Instagram

The announcement was made by the same one Kylie Jenner on Instagram , with a black and white photo of the newcomer’s hand held tightly in Stormi’s. “ 2/2/22 ”Wrote the businesswoman and sister of Kim Kardashian. The eldest was born a day earlier, on February 1, 2018. Lots of comments and good wishes under the post, including that of the 24-year-old’s mother, Kris Jenner, and her sister Kourtney Kardashian. Travis Scott simply posted a blue heart. Kylie Jenner had confirmed in September that she and the rapper were expecting their second child together. At the moment the couple has not yet revealed the child’s name . The influencer, who boasts 309 million followers on Instagram, also shared on her Stories about her the many floral tributes she received for the birth of her second child, including those arrived from her sister Kim Kardashian and her four children. “Congratulations Travis, Kylie and Stormi!” you can read the note sticking out of a huge bouquet of roses. “We are so happy and we love you so much. Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm “.

Kylie Jenner she decided to experience her pregnancy in a very private way: even on the occasion of the first pregnancy she had kept the most absolute secrecy, not revealing that she was expecting a baby even until delivery. “I have told so much about myself … But when I got pregnant I was very young and all this had a weight for me. I didn’t know how to make it public and I didn’t want to hear opinions of the others, it was something that I had to face and manage alone “, she had told in the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. This second pregnancy was not hidden, but the influencer still decided to dose public releases to a minimum. Probably the influencer will want to have other children in the future: in 2020 during a live Instagram, in fact, she had confessed: “I want seven children, but not at this time. Pregnancy is no joke; it is serious and difficult ”. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began dating in April 2017. They broke up briefly in October 2019, before officially reuniting in 2021.