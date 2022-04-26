Kylie Jenner alleges Tyga claimed Blac Chyna slashed him with a knife – Reuters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kylie Jenner appeared in court on Monday and made some serious allegations about Blac Chyna. Chyna is fighting in court with the Kardashians over the $100 million defamation lawsuit she filed in 2017.

Chyna, 33, claims a coup by the Kardashian clan was plotted against her, resulting in the cancellation of her reality show, ‘Rob & Chyna’, and financial loss.

Jenner, 24, testified that her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, claimed Blac Chyna slashed him with a knife, which left an approximately six-inch scar on his arm.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, asked Jenner to show the jury how long the scar had been on her own arm.

Jenner, who dated the rapper for three years, claimed that during their relationship, Tyga explained that Chyna allegedly “abused alcohol and drugs” during their relationship, which led to the violent act.

While on the stand, Jenner clarified that to her knowledge, Tyga never considered Chyna his fiancée. The two share a son together, King Cairo, 9.

Jenner pointed to Chyna’s alleged violent past to show why she was “a little worried” when her brother, Rob Kardashian, started a relationship with the model.

The ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ founder points out to the jury that she and Tyga tried to warn Rob about Chyna’s alleged past, but he insisted he was moving forward with his relationship with Chyna .

Jenner noted that she doesn’t know if Rob’s decision to stay with Chyna was because she was already pregnant with their daughter, Dream, now 5, or not.

After a lunch break, Jenner did not return to the stand as Jeff Olde, former executive vice president of development and programming for E!, was called as an off-duty witness.

While testifying in the non-pickup of ‘Rob & Chyna’ for its second cycle, Olde said the show’s ratings were ‘promising’ and that he had in fact recommended NBC Universal to moving forward with its second season.

However, in December 2016, Olde claimed to have received an email from Kylie – and with her sister, Khloe Kardashian in copy – in which Kylie allegedly said that after speaking with producers Bunim Murray, “[Kylie] I think very strongly about the cancellation of season 2 of “Rob & Chyna”. Kylie also reportedly wrote, “The show gives money to this toxic woman.”

Alleged emails between Kylie and Olde also revealed that Kylie had offered to film additional content for E! in exchange for the network “cancelling” the second season of “Rob & Chyna.”

“Filming is not my favorite, but I will sacrifice and film extra episodes and stories,” Kylie reportedly wrote to Olde. Shortly after, E! would release a sizzle reel for “Life of Kylie,” which was a spinoff of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” centered around Kylie’s life.

The show premiered in 2017. While Olde said on the stand that he “doesn’t normally follow the guidelines of 17-year-olds,” he cautioned the Kardashian sisters for “reacting emotionally in such a way excessive” to swirling headlines that Rob and Chyna were at odds in their personal lives. In those email exchanges, Khloe also allegedly told Olde that Rob and Chyna are both “tarnishing” the “Kardashian legacy” with what the couple is going through publicly.

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, spoke out last week and testified that she knew about Chyna’s alleged attack on Tyga.

Kris’ testimony lasted two days and on the second day, the “momager” fought back tears when she recalled Chyna’s alleged violent outburst with Rob.

Friday, Kris could not contain his anxiety to relive the ordeal. She claimed she was told Chyna put a gun to Rob’s head and “tried to murder my son” by strangulation with an iPhone cord.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, asked Jenner why she didn’t call Chyna after speaking with Kardashian about the exes’ fight on Dec. 14, 2016.

“She [Chyna] tried to put a gun to her [Rob’s] head,” the momager, 66, said on the stand, her voice cracking as she fought back tears. “My daughter Kim, 60 days ago, was taped up, put in a bathtub, robbed at gunpoint in Paris. I was traumatized by this. My daughter was almost killed.”

“Chyna said it was a joke…the gun being pulled on my son’s head was a joke.…I was traumatized…and it’s not a joke,” Jenner continued, her attention fixed on her former future daughter-in-law.

“I am a mom, and my responsibility is to take care of everyone. We didn’t put Chyna on the show — we put her in a house with all these beautiful decorations — so we could win. Why would we do that?” Jenner wondered. “It’s exploding, and I was so hopeful that everything would be okay. So to answer your question, that’s why I didn’t call Chyna.”

Friday’s court proceedings ended much earlier than expected after Chyna’s attorney called a side meeting with Kardashian attorney Michael Rhodes and Judge Gregory W. Alarcon at his office.

A rep for Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.