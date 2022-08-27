Kylie Jenner almost had a completely different name

ads

When Kris Jenner was pregnant with her last child, she considered a string of names, including Jane, Sophia, and Kelly, Kris revealed during a December 2019 episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” (via Elle UK). But the one who almost stuck was another name K. “My name is Kylie but it was almost…Kennedy,” Kylie revealed in an Aug. 15 TikTok video. She revealed how she feels about it in the caption. ” It’s not the same. Fans have thought about that too. “No Kennedy would have been an elite and rich coastal girl vibe,” commented one fan, who garnered over 17,000 likes.

Another thought she was in conflict with her sister’s. “I love that name but it would have been too close to Kendall [Jenner] another fan wrote. Kris might have agreed with the second TikTok user. At the time, the momager was even willing to overlook her preference for the initials K. What really mattered was that the name paired well with her other daughter Jenner’s name. . “We kept saying, ‘Kendall and…Sophia. Kendall and Jane,” Kris explained in the episode “KUWTK.”

Kris and the rest of the family kept going until they found the perfect match. “It was ‘Kendall and Kelly,’ and then when we got to ‘Kendall and Kylie,’ we were like, ‘That’s it. Kendall and Kylie had to go together,” she explained (via People). Kylie’s middle name was much easier to specify. And, unlike her other children, Kylie’s is another K name.