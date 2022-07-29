Kylie Jenner almost slips out of tight top as she slips into VERY low-cut black jumpsuit in new photos

KYLIE Jenner almost slipped out of a tight top as she slipped into a low-cut jumpsuit for new photos.

It comes after the reality star, who is Travis Scott’s baby mum, was seen sitting on another man’s lap.

5

Taking to Instagram, Kylie, 24, wowed her 361 million followers with her latest outfit choice.

She slipped into a tight black jumpsuit for a series of sexy new photos.

The mum-of-two posed with her hair scrunched up in her hand as she held her phone for a mirror selfie.

Her figure-hugging outfit and the white bathroom walls behind her helped emphasize Kylie’s stunning curves.

The cosmetics boss added the caption: “Mirror selfies are just different. »

In a pose, she tilted her head to the side to display her long, sleek brown hair.

Kylie showed off a flawless pink manicure and flawless lips, which she teamed with gold eyeshadow and black eyeliner.

She was carrying a Balenciaga leather bag over her shoulder.

WHO IS THAT MAN?

Earlier this week, Kylie was seen wearing the same flattering catsuit when she posed for a video that had all her fans talking.

The Hulu star, who shares two children with rapper Travis, filmed a TikTok video of herself sitting on another man’s lap.

Although fans couldn’t determine who the mystery guy was, he definitely wasn’t Kylie’s baby daddy.

She even creaked on the man’s lap while wearing the sexy outfit.

Her top was just zipped up enough to show off her cleavage as she continues to show off her post-baby body.

However, since he wore acrylic nails, some fans thought they could identify the man as Kylie’s makeup artist, Ariel.

WOLF AT THEIR DOORSTEP

Kylie gave birth to her and Travis’ second child in February.

The parents still haven’t revealed their son’s new name, after changing it from Wolf.

In fact, Kylie has been keeping her followers guessing for so long that fans have come up with their own wacky theories as to why they’re keeping the baby so secret.

The stars are also mom and dad to four-year-old Stormi.

5

5