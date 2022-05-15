Kylie Jenner and a gift from Travis Scott that you will hardly forget

One of the most iconic couples of these times are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The model and the rapper, members of the North American jet set, usually give each other ostentatious gifts. In this case, it looks like the bar has been really raised.

May 13, 2022 1:59 p.m.

Kylie Jenner It is one of the most important models today. Born in the sunny The Angels in 1997, Kylie from a very young age has a great exposure, largely because she is part of the Kardashian family, and therefore the reality show with the most audience in the history of TV: Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

although for Kylie there is life outside the catwalks, since he has founded his own company. Is about kyliecosmetics, a company run by herself where she develops, together with her team of professionals, a truly extensive line of cosmetics. In turn, in a past project, together with her sister Kendall, she set up a clothing brand called Kendall & Kylie.

However, Kylie has a declared passion for cars and automotive culture in general. What’s more, she even owns a small but prestigious personal collection.

The point is that Travis Scott -his partner for years- gave him a gift that he will hardly forget Kylie in all his life. Something cumbersome, yes: Scott decided that, before the arrival of his daughter into the world, her mother had to receive an important gift. Seriously important.

It is nothing more and nothing less than a ferrari. And not just any Ferrari, ladies and gentlemen, but the model “LaFerrari”. This specimen is exclusive, truly exclusive. Only 500 were made worldwide.

Let’s get into this beautiful car, which is what interests us. This is the model that comes to replace the ferrari enzo and its official presentation was at the Geneva Motor Show in the year 2013. It is a car that enters the prestigious “super sports” range, such as the Lamborghini Aventador or the Aston Martin Vanquish.

LaFerrari has a gasoline engine with 12 cylinders placed in V at 65 ° and 6,262 cm³ of displacement. This allows a total power of 800 hp, while its maximum torque is placed at 700 Nm at 9,250 rpm. Now, LaFerrari also has an electric motor that can generate a total of 163 hp.

As you will notice, it is an elite car in terms of performance, a modern and aerodynamic sports car that can reach the 402km/h of maximum speed. Fleeting.