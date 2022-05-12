Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner strike a pose between sisters

By Ava Skupsky



Posted on 07 Apr 2022 at 06:14



On the occasion of the new collection of Kylie Cosmetics beauty products, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner posed in a very sexy outfit. Zoom.

“We are twin sisters, born under the sign…”, We bet you know the rest. This is what Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram post inspires us. While she is at the head of her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, for the launch of her new collection, in collaboration with her sister Kendall, the young woman has seen things big.

For the occasion, she shared an unpublished photo on her Instagram account. We discover Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, between sisters, dressed in the same purple dress and completely open, thus revealing their silhouette. A dress that highlighted the forms of Kylie Jenner and the model size of the top Kendall Jenner. A photo that has been a hit on the Web since in just a few hours it has already been loved by more than 7 million people. Yes, you read correctly. For her part, Kendall Jenner shared the official photos of the shooting of the new collection on her personal Instagram account. And we must admit that the two muses are sublime. Photos that have been liked by nearly a million people.

Last October, Kylie Jenner caused a sensation on the Web with the launch of her new Kylie x Nightmare collection, in the middle of Halloween. Shots loved by more than 8 million fans. There is no denying it, the business woman sees things big for her brand, and it is a hit. Let’s not forget that the annual personal fortune of Kylie Jenner is estimated at 534,032,342 million euros.

