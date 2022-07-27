Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian ask Instagram to stop imitating TikTok

The two influencers have between them nearly 690 million subscribers. So when Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian complain about a social network, their word can really have an impact. This Monday, July 25, the first shared a photo in her Instagram story. On the post, followers can read the message, “Stop wanting to be TikTok, I just want to see cute pictures of my friends. “All accompanied by a petition to” return to the old Instagram “. Her older sister also shared the message on her story a few hours later.

Instagram happy This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Tuesday, July 26, the New York Times says that the man at the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, had announced that he wanted to make big changes on the social network. Indeed, he is concerned that TikTok, the Chinese application queen of video sharing, now attracts much more Internet users than Instagram. To be able to keep pace, Mosseri wants the emphasis now to be more marked on the audiovisual. In a video posted on his account, he says: “I have to be honest. I think over time, Instagram will make more and more videos. »