Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian attack Instagram’s video kingpin; the company shrugs

Reality TV celebrities Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have denounced Instagram’s video pivot, saying the app should remain photo-focused. They call on Instagram to “stop trying to be TikTok”.

Instagram manager Adam Mosseri responded with – what else? — a video in which he effectively shrugged and said the transition was happening whether the company encouraged it or not…

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who have a combined 686 million Instagram followers, told Instagram to ‘stop trying to be TikTok’ in story updates on Monday […] The post the two shared read, “Redo Instagram Instagram (stop trying to be TikTok. I just want to see cute pics of my friends). Sincerely, everyone. Influential models and businesswomen, who are half-sisters, are powerful voices on social media. Jenner has 360 million Instagram followers, while Kardashian has 326 million.

It’s a message you’d expect Instagram to take seriously, in part because the views of pop culture figures can have real-world impacts. When Jenner said in 2018 that she had stopped using Snapchat, the company saw $1.3 billion wiped from its market value.

Jenner was giving high-profile voice to a view shared by more than a million app users: that they hate the redesign and want the old Snapchat back.

But also because, as with Snapchat, prominent personalities echo the comments of many others; that Instagram is supposed to be a photo app and is becoming more and more like a video app.

However, Instagram seems to be taking the same approach as Snapchat: asserting that people need to embrace change. Adam Mosseri didn’t deny the company was turning to video, but said she still appreciates the photos. He argued that the growing popularity of video makes change inevitable whether or not the company does something to accelerate the trend.

“I’m hearing a lot of concerns right now about photos and how we’re transitioning to video. Now, I want to be clear: we will continue to support photos. It’s part of our heritage, I love photos, I know many of you love photos too. That said, I have to be honest. I believe more and more Instagram is going to go video over time. We see it even if we don’t change anything. We see this even if you only watch the timeline feed. If you look at what people share on Instagram, it turns more and more into videos over time. If you look at what people like, consume, and share on Instagram, that’s also shifting more and more to video over time, even when we stop changing anything. We will therefore have to look into this change, while continuing to support photos.

This line is unlikely to satisfy critics, who will say they already have other apps if they want to share or watch videos, and that’s not what they want from Instagram. “Continue to support photos” isn’t the line you’d expect from an app that’s supposed to be everything in the pictures. But watch Mosseri’s argument below and let us know on our social media what you think.

