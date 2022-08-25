Kylie Jenner and Stormi accomplices for the launch of a new project

Kylie Jenner celebrated the launch of her collaboration with Ulta on August 24, surrounded by her family. First launched on the Internet, Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand, continues to grow. This August 24, 2022, the youngest of the Jenner clan celebrated her association with Ulta Beauty, one of the largest American companies specializing in the distribution of beauty products. It was in the Westwood district of Los Angeles that the 25-year-old billionaire celebrated this happy news. The whole familyAmong the long list of ultra VIP guests: his family, of course. If they have been bickering constantly in their reality TV show “The Kardashians”, for years, the different members always support each other in their respective projects. Her mother Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and Kendall Jenner all answered the call. Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian caused a sensation with a total black look for one and a Barbiecore outfit for the other. The eldest, Kourtney Kardashian, arrived hand in hand with her husband, Travis Barker. Listen to our podcast on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West The star of the party was not accompanied by her prince charming, Travis Scott. But Kylie Jenner had her four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on her arm. In a white corset dress, Kylie Jenner was unanimous with photographers. By her side, Stormi, she wore an adorable silver dress, matching her little handbag. Discover the sublime photos of the Kardashian clan gathered to support Kylie Jenner.