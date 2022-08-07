Kylie Jenner and Stormi get matching manicures

The perfect mother-daughter date! Kylie Jenner and her baby girl Stormi enjoyed a day of pampering that ended with matching manicures.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, gave fans a sneak peek into her and Stormi’s self-care day via TikTok on Tuesday, August 2. In the video, Jenner is seen getting a fresh acrylic set, which she had painted a soft pink and laid down an almond shape. The reality TV star’s manicurist then completed the look by adding a jewel to each of Jenner’s tips.

At the end of the video, as Jenner showed off her nails, Stormi, 4, placed her hands in front of the camera to showcase her adorable orange manicure. The little one’s fingernails were also adorned with rhinestones.

Beauty outings are an essential activity for the mother-daughter duo. In June, the The Kardashians star took Stormi shopping at Ulta Beauty.

“It’s a very special day today because I’m taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta,” the beauty mogul said of her line, Kylie Cosmetics, in a video posted via Instagram on June 8. . Jenner asked the 4-year-old, who said “Yeah!” The video then transitioned to show the two arriving at the retailer.

“I’m so excited,” the beauty mogul said as she walked hand-in-hand with Stormi.

Inside the store, Jenner and Stormi picked out some of the influencer’s lip kits. The Kylie Skin founder explained that she specifically wanted to buy her brand’s Ulta Beauty shade, which she created for the merchant. Stormi also accumulated highlighters. “I love this color,” she said looking at the different options. The little one then got lucky on the last mauve eyeshadow palette on the shelf. The two headed to the register — after taking selfies with fans, of course.

Although Stormi enjoys doing things with her famous mom, Jenner recently revealed that her child is getting a little independent.

Jenner took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 1, to share several photos of her daughter. In the snaps, Stormi sported various fashionable outfits, including a pink and white Christian Dior dress, a blue dress to match her mother, a simple black ensemble with comfy sneakers and a stylish pair of overalls.

“She won’t let me dress her anymore,” Jenner wrote alongside a 2020 photo of her little one in a colorful shirt paired with gray shorts.

Jenner shares Stormi with her boyfriend Travis Scott. The Kylie’s life “Goosebumps” alum and rapper, 31, welcomed a second child, a baby boy, in February.

At the time, the California native announced that she and Scott had decided to name their newest addition Wolf. The couple, who started dating in 2017, later revealed they changed their minds about the nickname after the baby arrived.

