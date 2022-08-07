Kylie Jenner and Stormi in support

On August 6, 2022, Travis Scott (31) escaped a tragedy while he was in full concert at the O2 Arena in London. Concentrated on his show, the rapper was the target of a huge projectile launched by someone from the public. An object which seemed very heavy and which could have seriously injured the darling of Kylie Jenner (24 years old) in the head. Fortunately, more fear than harm for the interpreter of the title Antidote who managed to dodge the projectile and who even continued his concert as if nothing had happened, not wishing that this incident again make the headlines of the press.

Worried but reassured for her companion, Kylie Jenner shared a snapshot where she hugs him tenderly after his show. Of course Stormi was also present for this comforting hug. In other photographs, we discover the mother of the family in the process of supporting her darling with Stormi on her knees during her concert.

An accident that could have been serious and which is reminiscent of the terrible drama that took place at the Astroworld festival, where a deadly stampede occurred when Travis Scott was on stage. The death toll from this tragic incident rose to 10 when a nine-year-old boy, Ezra Blount, succumbed to his injuries.

While the crowd movement was killing fans of the rapper, he seemed to continue his concert, obviously not realizing the drama that was happening before his eyes. Of the…

