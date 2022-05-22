Kylie Jenner and Stormi Take Photos in Italy Ahead of Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding

Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, are living their best life in Italy.

After landing in Portofino earlier this week – for Kourtney Kardashian’s upcoming wedding to Travis Barker – the reality star and her 4-year-old mini-me wasted no time snapping photos on their getaway idyllic on the Italian Riviera.

“Just me, storm and coconut traveling the world together ✨♥️,” Jenner, 24, captioned a sweet slideshow, in which the tyke held tightly to her doll, Coconut.

The duo also posed on a balcony with stunning views of the Mediterranean, while a third snap featured Jenner helping Stormi down a scenic outdoor staircase.

In another adorable post, the mother-daughter duo were photographed in front of an ancient-looking crumbling archway sticking out of a stone wall.

There was no sign of Stormi in the first two photos in the photo series, which showed Jenner posing on a leopard-print loveseat.

However, the toddler materialized, camera in hand, in the final image.

“My baby got me 📸♥️,” Jenner, who shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, captioned it.

Jenner revealed that Stormi was the creative eye behind her recent IG photos.

As Page Six previously reported, Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, became legally linked as husband and wife last week in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif.

The two men first married last month in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammys. However, the Poosh founder later clarified that the act was neither legally binding nor planned in advance.