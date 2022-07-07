Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster react to their viral TikTok sound: video

Embrace his social media stardom. Stormi Webster had an adorable reaction when her mother, Kylie Jennershared her viral TikTok sound with the little one for the first time.

“Are you kidding me?” the 4-year-old can be heard saying in the background of a video shared by the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, on Wednesday, July 6, via the social media platform. In the clip, Stormi looks at the camera while cuddling Jenner in bed and begins to smile and laugh when she hears her mother’s voice. “Stormy! You look like mama, baby! exclaims the reality TV star in voiceover.

original sound – Leeza

The audio, which has been used in over 145,000 TikTok videos at the time of publication, was originally created by user @stormiibabii in September 2021 alongside photos of Stormi wearing a mini version of the Jenner’s 2019 Met Gala ensemble.

Although the mother-daughter duo didn’t create this now-viral audio clip, Jenner and Stormi have inspired their fair share of social media trends. During an October 2019 visit to Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, the keeping up with the Kardashians alum woke her daughter up from a nap by serenading her with the phrase “Rise and Shine,” which quickly took the internet by storm.

The impromptu song quickly became a TikTok trend, with stars including Miley Cyrus performing their own versions on social media and Lizzo covering the short song at a concert in Pasadena, California shortly after the clip went viral. “Can I taste? » Ariana Grande wrote via her Instagram story at the time, alongside a video of her singing Stormi’s song “awakening.”

“Yes, yes you can @arianagrande,” Jenner replied. “As long as I’m in the music video.”

In February 2020, Jenner even shared a video of Stormi singing “Rise and Shine” via Instagram. “Hello. Hello, hello, hello,” the toddler said into a pink microphone in the video, before his mother encouraged him to “sing something” for the camera. “Rise and Shine!” Stormi sang in response.

The Kylie Swim founder, who also shares a 5-month-old son with her boyfriend Travis Scott, has been open about her close relationship with her daughter since she was born in February 2018. “I remember people used to ask, ‘Are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready, but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until you have a kid,” Jenner said. Interview in March 2019, while reflecting on the decision to become a young mother. “She really comes before me, so that’s a lot to take in at a young age, but I feel like I was definitely cut out for this and she changed my life for the better.”

She echoed those thoughts in a Mother’s Day post in May. “Being a new mom just means we met a little early,” Jenner wrote via Instagram at the time, along with a series of photos and videos of her cuddled up with her daughter. “And I can love you a little longer.”

