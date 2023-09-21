Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship timeline, from reported fling to romance

There are plenty of celebrity couples that the internet (aka me!) is completely crazy about, but Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet might be the fan-favorite couple of 2023. The pair first sparked romance rumors in April 2023 and recently confirmed their relationship. Possibly the most epic way: at a Beyoncé concert. Although they haven’t spoken publicly about their romance, fans don’t know much about these two and their budding relationship.

In recent news, Jenner accidentally revealed a sweet Chalamet selfie as her phone’s lock screen during Milan Fashion Week, further confirming that the two are very much into each other. Although their relationship timeline is only a few months old, Jenner and Chalamet had us hooked from the very beginning. Now, it’s only a matter of time before the actor makes a guest appearance kardashian, Now that’s an episode I can’t wait to see!

January 2023: Jenner and Chalamet reportedly met during Paris Fashion Week.

After breaking up with on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott in late 2022, Jenner reportedly met Chalamet at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show during Paris Couture Week in January 2023, where kardashian The star wore the controversial lion head costume that went viral. Celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi alleged that Jenner and Chalamet were seen together at the event, but it would take a few months for romance rumors about these celebrities to become fully effective.

April 2023: Romance rumors officially begin.

In early April, Jenner and Chalamet were spotted on a secret taco date in Santa Monica. A week later, the reality star’s Range Rover was photographed outside call me by your name The actor’s Beverly Hills home is finally fueling romance rumors.

May 2023: News outlets report that Jenner and Chalamet are “seeing each other.”

While neither Jenner nor Chalamet publicly addressed the romance rumors, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the two were “casually seeing each other” and that they “try to keep it low-key.” are doing.” According to the source, the celebrities were becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie was taking things day by day and seeing where it goes. Her family thinks it’s great that Kylie is doing her thing and they are supporting her.

“Timothy loves that Kylie is a hands-on mom and boss,” the insider said. “He admires her confidence and thinks she’s incredibly beautiful.”

August 28, 2023: A source tells us Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship is “very casual.”

Although they kept their budding relationship away from the limelight, us weekly Gave fans an update on Jenner and Chalamet’s alleged romance.

According to the outlet, the pair were enjoying their “very casual” dynamic despite not seeing each other often.

“Kylie and Timothy haven’t been spending that much time together lately because they both have very busy schedules. But they still talk regularly and remain friends despite the fact that they don’t get together often,” a source said. “They stay in the same friend circle, and have a great time when they are together, but it’s not that serious. Kylie is having fun and although she is ready to see where things go, they are not in a committed relationship. “Things are very informal.”

September 4, 2023: Chalamet and Jenner kick off their relationship at Beyoncé’s renaissance Travel

Now this is where things get juicy! After being at the center of romance rumors for months, Jenner and Chalamet finally gave fans what they wanted and made their romance public. The two were seen talking and laughing in the VIP section during Beyoncé’s renaissance Travel Concert in Los Angeles. Fans also captured footage of A-listers kiss and hold each other They stayed up all night watching Beyonce perform on stage. Talk about a hard-launch!

September 9: Jenner is Chalamet’s plus-one for the NYFW dinner.

Just days after making their relationship public, Jenner and Chalamet were seen attending an event together during New York Fashion Week. The reality star accompanied the actor to a dinner celebrating Haider Ackermann’s beauty collaboration with Augustinus Bader in NYC. In a video of the dinner posted on TikTok, the couple can be seen sitting close to each other at a long table, listening to the speech.

September 10: Jenner and Chalamet can’t keep their hands (and lips) off each other during the 2023 US Open.

Now that their relationship is out in the open, Jenner and Chalamet aren’t afraid to indulge in PDA, and their appearance at the 2023 US Open proved it. The couple were photographed showing affection towards each other while watching the US Open men’s final. From kissing to looking at each other lovingly, Chalamet and Jenner made it abundantly clear that they are indeed a couple and I am obsessed with them!

September 21, 2023: Jenner is shown in a photo holding her phone, which contains her selfie, and Chalamet is her lock screen.

You know a relationship is serious when one person sets the other person’s photo as their phone’s lock screen. When she arrived at the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week in September. 21, jenner was Photographed while walking with phone in hand, In the photo you can see the background of Jenner’s phone, which is a selfie of Chalamet kissing her on the cheek. It seems like the couple has reached a new milestone in their relationship and I am so here for it!