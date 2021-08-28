Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott:

In the fall of 2019 the news came that Ben Kylie Jenner (23) and Travis Scott (30) are over. The separation took place a year and a half after becoming parents of little Stormi (3).

“Drenched in love”

Despite the fact that the duo chose to go their separate ways, they were able to work well together by raising their daughter, and it has been speculated many times. What if the two became lovers again ?.

Surprise with “secret” images

In February it was said, among other things, that the reality star and rapper did not rule out that they could be found in the future.

– Kylie and Travis are still very much in love. You can see that there is a lot of love between them whenever they are together. A close friend of the duo said that both faces light up and they look very happy he is! News Give.

The source further claimed that deep feelings between them never broke out and that the two found a great routine to make family life work even though they were no longer lovers.

– They spend a lot of time with Stormi as a family and do not rule out that they may find each other again. And the source continued, according to the site, that they don’t want to put any pressure on their relationship right now.

– Wait a minute!

“It will be a strong and united family”.

Now, three months later, TMZ reports that Kylie and Travis are dating, but they’ve agreed on a somewhat unconventional deal.

According to sources the celebrity’s site spoke to, the couple are expected to be in an open relationship, which means they can both date other people freely.

“We were told that since it was over between them, Travis has been living a single life with all that that entails. But he also wanted to be with Kylie again and be a strong, close family, ”writes TMZ Friday, and continues:

“We are told that they have agreed to be lovers, but they are not mutually exclusive. And they both seem to be fine ”.

The news comes after three days of getting married to his daughter at Disneyland.

Earlier this month he was too The couple has a triple date With Justin Bieber (27) and wife Hailey Bieber (24), as well as Kendall Jenner (25) and boyfriend Devin Booker (24). And in early May Kylie went to Miami to celebrate Travis’ 30th birthday.

On the occasion of American Mother’s Day, which took place on Sunday, May 9, Travis also praised Kylie in an Instagram post:

“Of all the special things in life. big and small. So the mother’s love, anger and tenderness are the most special of all “.

It was in October 2019 that Kylie herself confirmed that her relationship with Travis was over. At the time, he confirmed that there was no drama behind the breakup.

– Travis and I are good friends. Our main focus right now is Stormi! “Our friendship and our daughter are the most important thing,” she wrote on Twitter.

