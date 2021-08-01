Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: another clue about the flashback on the July 4th outing

A new clue is added to the rumors that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott they would be back together.

The 29-year-old rapper has joined the 23-year-old makeup guru and daughter Flocks on a family trip to Lake Coeur D”Alene in Idaho, USA, on Independence Day.

They spent July 4 with part of her family, mom Kris Jenner and the sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian (just returned from Rome) and Khloé Kardashian, and with some friends like Justin and Hailey Bieber.

“They had some great times boating on the lake, wakesurfing and using jet skis – said a source of and! News – They were in a house on the lake and all the cousins were playing together“.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at MTV VMA 2018 – getty images

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott they had gotten together in 2017 and in February 2018 they had welcomed their daughter Stormi. You had left in the fall of 2019.

There has already been talk of an alleged flashback in the past, thanks to the fact that they have remained on good terms. But the rumors became more insistent when posed hugged on the red carpet of a charity event in mid-June. According to the usual well-informed, love would be rekindled in recent months.

