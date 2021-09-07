Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott inseparable: the second child is on the way. After the crisis and the pause for reflection, the couple expands the family

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will have a baby. The second after the birth of the eldest daughter in 2018 Flocks. This is the news that is invading the American media in these hours, all ready to confirm an announcement that obviously – by the couple – was not scheduled to arrive. At least not yet. After the crisis experienced in 2019 and the pause for reflection interrupted at the end of last year, Kylie and Travis continue to keep a low profile and no confirmation is to be expected any time soon. On the other hand, even during the first pregnancy the two had chosen the line of silence.

Caitlyn Jenner: “The 19th grandson is on the way”

Caitlyn Jenner thought about throwing a big clue. The girl’s parent revealed to Tmz, bluntly: “I have 18 grandchildren, the 19th is on the way”. Phrase that started a long series of hypotheses, only to discover that it is Burt (the child from the previous relationship) to be expecting the third child. The overseas tabloids, however, are sure: Kylie Jenner is pregnant. E! News confirms after hearing some sources close to the couple and other sites follow suit.

The entrepreneur seems to have long confessed to wanting other children and, not surprisingly, last April in a live Instagram she had made it known that she wanted at least 7. According to Tmz, explains Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), the 24-year-old would be in the very early stages of pregnancy.

