Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are “inseparable” 2 years after they broke up

Although Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott have not yet confirmed that they are back together, according to reports AND! News, the two are “going really well“:

“They are inseparable when both are not busy working“a source told the site.”Kylie loves having their family together. “

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Kylie just celebrated her 24th birthday with a party in her super villa surrounded by friends and family, while it is not clear if Travis attended the event, he certainly organized a second party for her at his house the next day:

“Travis helped plan a party for Kylie and had all of her family and some friends back home“the source said.”He was happy to do something sweet“.

In some photos reposted by a fan account, it can be seen the elaborate movie evening that the rapper arranged for Kylie. Travis also wished her happy birthday on Instagram with two sweet photos of the two of them together.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Publicly Stormi Webster’s mom and dad they are sowing more and more clues of what appears to be a real flashback. The rumors got more insistent when they posed hugging each other on the red carpet of a charity event, where the rapper, accepting an award, even said: “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you“.

Only the official confirmation is missing!

ph. getty images