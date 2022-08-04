Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott didn’t make a viral wedding registry

No wedding bells in sight. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott didn’t create the viral marriage registry that sent the internet into a frenzy.

Fans began to speculate that the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, was engaged to rapper “Sicko Mode”, 31, after she was spotted arriving at Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Wednesday, July 21, dressed in an all-white ensemble. Jenner was joined by sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmerwho all opted for black outfits for the evening, sparking rumors that they were celebrating her bridal shower.

Then, fans discovered a wedding list on the Scully & Scully site credited to Cactus Jack — which is Scott’s label name — and Mother Goose, with December 10 as the wedding date listed. (Names and registry date have since been changed.) The couple in question signed up for items like a $15,000 Baccarat crystal chess set and a $36,000 Daum crystal sculpture. , both of which appeared to be luxury items the billionaire makeup mogul could ask for.

However, according to page 6the register does not belong to the couple – who share daughter Stormi, 4, and a 7-month-old son – and they have no plans to wed anytime soon.

Denial comes just a day later Kourtney Kardashian set the record straight on her son Mason Disick’s alleged social media accounts, one of which claimed that Jenner and Scott were getting married. “Hello everyone, hope it’s a nice Thursday,” the Poosh founder, 43, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, July 21. “After months and months of thinking you would all know it’s NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So, I’m going to make it clear: this is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. »

Scott and the Kylie Swim founder have previously teased the possibility of getting married.

“We are going to get married soon. I just gotta straighten up – gotta propose,” the “Highest in the Room” rapper said rolling stone in December 2018.”[At first,] we were just two kids, f—king around. Maybe the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or an adventure. Then the second week, you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s answering, I’m answering’. We are not short of something to say. And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. It’s her.

Three years and a brief separation later, however, Jenner confessed that marriage was not a priority for her. “I’m not thinking about marriage right now, but I hope to get married one day,” the California native told the host. Andy Cohen during the keeping up with the Kardashians reunion special.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the couple have completely ruled out getting engaged. “The priority has been taking care of the children,” a source said. We in May. “Keeping things between them calm and cold and setting boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together long term.”

The insider added that Jenner “back and forth on engagement and marriage. She loves her independence but can’t imagine long term with anyone other than Travis.

