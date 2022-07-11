Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoy back-to-back date nights

Parent’s Night! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took a break from mom and dad duties for back-to-back visits to two of LA’s hottest restaurants.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, visited West Hollywood hotspot Catch on Saturday, July 9, holding hands as they entered the restaurant. The keeping up with the Kardashians alum looked luminous in a draped orange dress by Rick Owens, accessorized with a lilac Hermès mini bag and orange Alexandre Vauthier pumps.

The following evening, the duo went to Craig’s, the West Hollywood restaurant also frequented by Kylie’s life alum sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. For this outing, Kylie wore a black latex mini dress paired with a studded handbag and matching black heels.

Scott, for his part, dressed casually in a gray Dior t-shirt, distressed jeans and Nike sneakers.

Earlier this month, the The Kardashians The star gave fans a rare glimpse into her home life with the musician, whom she has been dating on and off since 2017. The couple share daughter Stormi, 4, and a 5-month-old son.

“Bae said I want a sandwich,” the beauty mogul wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 5, alongside a huge selection of fixings. “It’s gorgeous,” she said of a sandwich in a separate video. Another clip showed Stormi in the background sharing a laugh with her father.

The Texas native and Hulu personality has yet to reveal their son’s name after initially announcing his name would be Wolf. “FYI, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” Kylie wrote via Instagram in March. “We really didn’t feel like it was him.”

In May, an insider exclusively said We Weekly The reality star and her pal haven’t ruled out an engagement, but it’s not high on their to-do list right now.

“The priority has been taking care of the children,” the source explained at the time. “Keeping things between them calm and cold and establishing boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together long term.”

Earlier this month, Kylie clapped back after an alleged Instacart employee claimed he heard her son cry while delivering a delivery to her house. “I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby cry,” TikTok user Pablo Tamayo claimed, apparently referring to the former E! the star’s youngest child.

Kylie apparently responded to the accusation in a since-deleted Instagram comment, writing, “No one comes through the door! River ?? no river. lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry.

She added that she did not place the Instacart order herself and criticized Tamayo’s claims that he was not properly notified. “He was knocked down through the app,” she wrote. “I also lied about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??”

