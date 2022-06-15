Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: first red carpet since the birth of their son, and it was Stormi who made an impression

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went to a ceremony with their baby girl Stormi. Adorable, the latter attracted all eyes during the photocall of the evening. Photos to discover here…

On Sunday May 15, 2022, the biggest stars met at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, at the Billboard Music Awards ceremony. At the photocall of the evening event, Kylie Jenner dazzled her fans as usual. However, she had not traveled alone since she was in the company of his dear and tender, the rapper Travis Scott, but also of their daughter, the adorable little Stormi, 4 years old. It was also the first appearance of the family together after the birth of the couple’s second baby several months ago.

But contrary to what one might think, She’s not Kim’s sister, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian who caught the attention of photographers the most. Indeed, it is neither more nor less than Stormi who stole the show from her parents! Stormi was adorned with a pretty dress and was very cute next to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. Equally prepared, this one wore an outfit signed Balmainincluding French Olivier Rousteing is the artistic director.

Kylie Jenner gets her daughter Stormi steal the show on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet

The Jenner-Scott family aren’t the only ones to have made the flashes crackle. Among the celebrities attending the 2022 Billboard Music Awards were Heidi Klum, Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly or even Anitta. One of the surprise appearances of the evening will remain that of Janet Jackson who also made everyone agree thanks to her look at the top of the style.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news for free