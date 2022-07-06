Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott make sandwiches at home: photos

Sandwich artists. Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse of her and Travis Scott‘s culinary skills – and the results looked truly delicious.

The beauty mogul, 24, and the rapper, 31, teamed up to whip up elaborate snacks on Tuesday, July 5. “Bae said I wanted a sandwich,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in an Instagram Story alongside a photo of a huge selection of toppings, including pickles, two kinds of mustard, turkey breast , cheddar cheese and hoagie rolls.

Jenner shared a few more photos of the sandwiches, including one of her own, which she topped with mayonnaise, pickles, onions and what appeared to be two varieties of cold cuts. “Omg and mine,” she wrote, adding four mouth-watering face emojis.

“It’s gorgeous,” she said in one video, referring to another sandwich filled with turkey, lettuce, and various spreads. Stormi, 4, was also on hand for the feast, appearing in the background of a clip with her father as Jenner took a satisfyingly crispy bite of her sandwich.

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum and the “Sicko Mode” artist are also parents to a 5-month-old son who was born in February. The Hulu personality initially said the little one would be named Wolf, but then she and Scott decided to change the name.

“FYI, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” the reality star wrote via Instagram in March. “We really didn’t feel like it was him.” Jenner and her boyfriend still haven’t announced the little one’s new nickname.

The Grammy nominee and Kylie’s life alum, who have been dating on and off since 2017, keep their relationship relatively private, but last month Jenner raved about her partner on Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day papayyyy we love you”, the The Kardashians the star wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the musician cuddling his son. The Texas native responded in the comments, “”L❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️EEE YAAAA.”

Earlier this year, an insider exclusively said We Weekly that the duo are still “super private” about whether they are considering getting engaged, adding that the couple have “deviated on the subject for years” but have “not ruled it out”.

For now, the California native and her beau are happy to focus on their kids. “The priority has been taking care of the children,” the source explained. “Keeping things between them calm and cold and setting boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together long term.”

Keep scrolling for more photos from Jenner and Scott’s sandwich extravaganza.