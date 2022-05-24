Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, rare family outing: their daughter Stormi, very stylish, steals the show from Billboard

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott did a rare family appearance. It is with her daughter Stormi Webster that Kylie Jenner has decided to come and support her companion Travis Scott, at the Billboard Music Awards, this Sunday, May 15 in Las Vegas. It is indeed rare to see the couple appear at public events and even more so with their 4-year-old daughter. But for this ceremony, the couple, parent of two, made an exception and shone on the red carpet. At photo call, they thus appeared accomplices and captured the attention of photographers. In a geometric and tight Balmain dress, the sister of Kendall Jenner caused a sensation. In a cream one-sleeved dress and sneakers on her feet, little Stormi stole the show from her parents. At 4 years old, she already displays confidence in front of the goal and a star attitude.

If the couple monopolized the attention, with this first official appearance since the birth of their son -, Doja Cat also talked about her. The star, who has seen her album Woman make top appearances this year, appeared in a black Schiaparelli dress, bare at the chest, with gold Agent Provocateur pasties. Megan Thee Stallion as for her, she made an impression in a flowing pink and brown dress, before opting for a sexy, low-cut bodysuit, which left no one indifferent. The star rapper, performer of Plan Bhad fun with Cara Delevingne during the photo call.

Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat very sexy in front of Heidi Klum

During this event, in Las Vegas, we could also see Heidi Klum, very beautiful, but also Megan Fox on the arm of her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. The artist sported a Swarovski crystal manicure. A nail art at nearly 30,000 dollars according to our colleagues from People.com. Mary J. Blige, Kali Uchis, Morgan Wallen, Chloe Bailey, TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, Jack Harlow, Dove Cameron and Latto followed one another on the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards 2022. Anitta, Brooklyn, Ty Dolla Sign and Florence Welch were also present, as were Alexa, Jizzelle and Becky G.