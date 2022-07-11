Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, restaurant outing for young parents

Mom and dad are out! Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were photographed holding hands Sunday night outside Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles. The lovebirds were quickly mobbed by paparazzi and fans as they left the celebrity-favorite California restaurant.

The 31-year-old rapper opted for a gray t-shirt, faded jeans and a chunky silver chain while the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan wore a black latex dress, hugging the pretty shapes of her body. Pumps matching her outfit and a small silver bag completed her outfit. The influencer also shared her “look” with her fans, then showed a preview of her meal in Instagram “story”.

@kyliejenner tik tok saw it first

The day before, the parents of Stormi (4 years old), and a little boy of 5 months – whose first name has still not been revealed – had been seen in front of the very chic Catch restaurant. The 24-year-old businesswoman opted for an orange dress and a sky blue mini bag. “Date night,” she wrote under her video posted on TikTok, revealing her outfit to her approximately 42 million subscribers.

@kyliejenner date night

The “Goosebumps” singer and the Kylie Cosmetics founder started dating in 2017 before giving birth to their first child a few months later.