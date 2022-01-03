Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott return to social media after Astrowordl

New Year’s Day Kylie Jenner returned to social media, after a hiatus that lasted just under two months and following the tragedy of Astroworld.

The social star and entrepreneur has decided to distance herself from the limelight and support her partner Travis Scott who, on the occasion of the concert last November, was accused of lack of sensitivity for having continued to perform on stage for over 40 minutes while, due to the crowd, as many as 8 people lost their lives.

With the end of 2021, however, Kylie, pregnant with her second child, decided to return to Instagram and share with fans a photo of her baby bump, accompanied by these words.

“2022 is approaching, I have reflected on this last year and on the blessings it has brought, but also on the many pains it has had. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it has made to my life. I pray this new year will be filled with so much love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and sound during this time.“

Like Kylie, Travis also took advantage of the holiday period to return to social media after a long silence.

“Happy New Year. Travis”He wrote next to a black and white photo of him.