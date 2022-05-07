Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share romantic vacation photos

Life is a beach! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took their love — and growing family — on a sweet vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“Happy girl 🦋🙏🏼🧿🌊the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, captioned an Instagram snap from Friday, May 6 as she posed on a surfboard in a bikini.

Jenner and the 31-year-old “Highest in the Room” rapper caught the attention of her sisters, who were apparently overflowing with jealousy. “The most beautiful place” Khloe Kardashian gushed via an Instagram comment.

In addition to the Kendall + Kylie creator’s water activities, she and her pal had a sweet date night a day earlier. Jenner posted a cute photo of the duo — who were first linked in 2017 — kissing on the beach at sunset on Thursday, May 5.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Elsewhere while on vacation, Jenner – who gave birth to the couple’s second child in February – showed off her postpartum progress with a bikini selfie before taking their daughter Stormi, 4, to feed the iguanas on the island. The Kylie Baby mogul revealed last month that she gained 60 pounds while carrying her son and has since lost almost 40 pounds.

the Kylie’s life alum and the Texas native welcomed their son on February 2 before announcing his name was Wolf. (They have since gone in a different direction regarding his nickname.)

“We haven’t officially changed it. Before I officially change it, I want to make sure,” Jenner said. entertainment tonight in April. “The wolf has never been on our list. It was just something Khloé suggested. I liked the name. There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him.

While neither the The Kardashians personality nor her rapper beau shared the name of their second baby or a photo of her face, she was candid about her postpartum weight loss journey.

“I just want to tell my postpartum moms that postpartum hasn’t been easy,” Jenner shared in a March Instagram Story. “It’s very difficult. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just go back to life without saying that because… for other moms going through this right now, I think we can go online and it might seem a lot easier for other people and put pressure on us, but it wasn’t easy for me either.

She continued, “It was tough. I didn’t even think I would make it to this practice today, but I’m here and I feel better. … I realized that I was putting pressure on myself, and I keep reminding myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful, healthy boy. We need to stop pressuring ourselves to come back, not even physically, just mentally, after birth.

Scroll below to see snaps from Jenner and Scott’s island vacation: