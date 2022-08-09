Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott show behind the scenes of PDA

They are in PDA mode.

Kylie Jenner has posted several photos getting cozy with Travis Scott backstage at his concert in London this weekend.

“Utopia with you,” she captioned her Instagram account on Sunday, which appeared to refer to the name of her upcoming Las Vegas residency, “Road to Utopia.”

Jenner took mirror selfies as the “Sicko Mode” rapper wrapped his arms around her waist. The two gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes as they both leaned down to kiss each other softly on the lips.

Jenner posted their PDA on her Instagram. village engineer/Instagram

Jenner looked sexy in leather pants and a black t-shirt while Scott wore futuristic sunglasses, a jacket and gray pants.

As Page Six previously reported, Jenner and their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, joined the rapper for his performance at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The couple share two children. village engineer/Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, and their baby girl were seen dancing in the crowd of 20,000 attendees and received a shout out from Scott as he dedicated his 2014 hit song ‘Mamacita’ to Stormi. Their 6-month-old son, whose name is unknown, did not attend the show.

The pair were then spotted having dinner at Twenty Two in upmarket Mayfair in matching red and white motorcycle jackets.

The duo matched their looks for a date after their concert. CG pictures

Scott’s gig in London marked his first major performance since his deadly Astroworld festival which left 10 people dead and hundreds injured.

Scott, 31, has previously performed in several private shows as well as club appearances, including a 3 a.m. performance at Miami’s E11 club, even at the Miami Grand Prix in May.

Their daughter Stormi was also seen in the crowd at Scott’s concert. village engineer/Instagram

Although he faced major backlash and legal action following the deadly event, Scott’s reputation appears to be on the rise as he signed up for a residency at Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas which begins next month.