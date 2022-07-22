Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott snuggle up in new TikTok for ‘Mafia’

A supportive girlfriend. Kylie Jenner packed on the PDA in a new video with her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The The Kardashians The star, 24, shared the TikTok video on Thursday, July 21, showing herself reclining on a gray lounge chair as she pointed the camera at Scott, 31, who rested his head on his stomach. Jenner made sure to use her song “Mafia” in the clip, showing off her long lilac nails and gray long-sleeved crop top.

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum shares two children, daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and an as yet unnamed 5-month-old son, with Scott.

@KylieJenner ♬ MAFIA – Travis Scott

Jenner has been more active on the social media app lately, often showing off her products from her Kylie Cosmetics line and spending time with her sisters. Every once in a while, her rapper beau “Anecdote” makes an appearance, including recently on a Friday July 15 TikTok with her daughter Stormi.

The Houston, Texas native helped his daughter build a volcano in their backyard as part of a science experiment. “Okay, what’s it called when it’s inside the volcano?” the “Sicko Mode” rapper asked the toddler in the clip shared by Jenner.

“Magma!” Stormi responded, enthusiastically, before adding that once the volcano erupted, it spewed out “hot lava”.

“Okay, let me see!” Scott continued, encouraging his little one as the baking soda in their volcano caused a reaction. “Ooh, the hot lava,” Stormi shouted off camera.

In February 2021, a source said We Weekly exclusively on Scott’s “very practical” and “committed” parenting methods, praising the Grammy nominee’s relationship with his children.

“He spoils his rotten daughter and absolutely loves her to death and would do anything to make her life the best it can be,” the insider said at the time.

Scott himself has also spoken about fatherhood before, telling XXL magazine in 2019, how being a father is “better than I thought it would be”.

“Stormi is one of the best human beings I know,” he shared at the time. “She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little easier. She inspires me and she surprises me every day with her way of thinking. It’s so crazy.

The “Highest in the Room” rapper and Jenner started dating in 2017 and have been on and off over the years. After welcoming Stormi in February 2018, they separated in October 2019, but have since gotten back together.

“We’re, like, best friends,” Jenner said. Harper’s Bazaar in March 2020. “We both love [our daughter] Stormi and I want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They’ve been very active with me, and I want the same for Stormi.

