Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: the latest updates

Kylie Jenner she’s not there, and she wants everyone to know what’s going on between her and Travis Scott. More or less. The star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, 23, tweeted on Friday: “Guys, you just make it up” with a screenshot of a Daily Mail article confidently proclaiming that the Instagram star and entrepreneur and her daughter’s father were back together, but in a relationship. open.

In a subsequent Tweet, the make-up creator explained the situation better, adding that she doesn’t want to judge or discredit those who have chosen an open relationship, but that she was only trying to defend herself, because it is a lack of respect and regard in her. comparisons post unverified news about his person.

The first magazine to come up with the scoop, however, was not the Daily Mail but TMZ, which wrote that it had very safe sources and direct knowledge with the protagonists of the story, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Evidently this knowledge was not so direct, as the girl promptly denied everything.

In denying, however, he did not clarify what the situation actually is. Between the two, and it does not seem to be a secret, some kind of rapprochement is taking place, but unfortunately we don’t know anything else to date. Their daughter, Stormi Webster, is 3 years old, and rumors of a reconciliation have been going on for a year now. What will the truth be?

