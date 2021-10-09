News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: the latest updates

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Kylie Jenner she’s not there, and she wants everyone to know what’s going on between her and Travis Scott. More or less. The star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, 23, tweeted on Friday: “Guys, you just make it up” with a screenshot of a Daily Mail article confidently proclaiming that the Instagram star and entrepreneur and her daughter’s father were back together, but in a relationship. open.

In a subsequent Tweet, the make-up creator explained the situation better, adding that she doesn’t want to judge or discredit those who have chosen an open relationship, but that she was only trying to defend herself, because it is a lack of respect and regard in her. comparisons post unverified news about his person.

Fear for Kim Kardashian | YOU DISCOVER

Kylie Jenner is not there: the clarification on her relationship

Prince Harry: alcohol, drugs and panic attacks | CLICK HERE

The first magazine to come up with the scoop, however, was not the Daily Mail but TMZ, which wrote that it had very safe sources and direct knowledge with the protagonists of the story, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Evidently this knowledge was not so direct, as the girl promptly denied everything.

Loading...
Advertisements

Lady Gaga Shock | READ

In denying, however, he did not clarify what the situation actually is. Between the two, and it does not seem to be a secret, some kind of rapprochement is taking place, but unfortunately we don’t know anything else to date. Their daughter, Stormi Webster, is 3 years old, and rumors of a reconciliation have been going on for a year now. What will the truth be?

PL

Kylie Jenner is not there: the clarification on her relationship

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
883
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
882
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
871
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
871
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
851
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
800
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
586
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top