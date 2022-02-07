Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, the second child was born

Supermodel and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have become parents for the second time. After little Stormi, 4, Jenner gave birth to a boy

The couple began dating in April 2017. After Stormi was born in February 2018, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up for a short time. At the beginning of 2021, then, they re-established their love story. And now the couple welcomed their second child, a boy born on February 2. Yesterday the announcement on Instagram.

The confirmation of Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy had arrived last September, when she herself had posted a video on her social media where her daughter Stormi hugged her baby bump.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, their second child was born

There is therefore a new member in the Kardashian-Jenner family to keep up with. Kylie Jenner gave birth to second child with Travis Scott on February 2, a day after daughter Stormi’s 4th birthday. It is known that it is a boy, although the couple has not yet revealed his name.

Kylie Jenner yesterday announced the baby’s birth on Instagram, posting a black and white photo of the baby’s hand. In the caption the date of birth, and a little blue heart.

The super entrepreneur of Kylie Cosmetics also shared on her Instagram Stories the numerous floral tributes she received for the birth of her second child, including those from her sister Kim Kardashian and her four children. “Congratulations Travis, Kylie and Stormi!” you can read the note sticking out of a huge bouquet of roses. “We are so happy and we love you so much. Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Salmo.

Most likely this second baby will not be the last of the Jenner-Scott couple: Kylie has in fact confessed to wanting a big family, just like that of her sister Kim Kardashian. Indeed, even more numerous: during a live on Instagram of her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, Jenner revealed that she wants seven children!