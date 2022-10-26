Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: these 11 times when they appeared ultra accomplices

Together since 2017, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are proof that love is lived in all ways among stars. parents of stormy since February 1, 2018 then a little boy born on February 2, 2022, the couple does not live together… and spins the perfect love.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: a united family on the red carpet

If they formalized their relationship with the birth of their daughter in 2018, the two separated right after, to get back together and come back stronger. Accustomed to the Met Gala but also to the red carpet of the Grammy Awards, the 25-year-old business woman and the 31-year-old rapper appear more and more often accomplices during public events, no longer hesitating to bring their daughter. stormy with them.

It is also on social networks that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott show their support and love for each other and their two children. While their matching outfits are drawing the paparazzi, fans can discover a bit more of their intimacy via their Instagram posts. Before a party, during a jet flight, during a family weekend… Any occasion is good to share selfies of them. Vogue looks back on their most beautiful complicit moments.

