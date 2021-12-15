Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott think about marriage? A gift makes you think

After the announcement of the second pregnancy, many have hoped for an imminent marriage between the cosmetic entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and the singer Travis Scott. Always far from the cameras when it comes to their private life, the two in the past have kept many details of their intimacy hidden, such as the pregnancy that led to the birth of the firstborn Stormi. Precisely for this reason, every post published by the little girl from Kardashian-Jenner is a reason for investigation by her followers.

It is no coincidence that they were the ones who revealed the arrival of a second child at the Scott home, news also kept secret unnecessarily. Always they, in recent months have noticed several precious rings on the ring finger of the woman, which have immediately fueled the suspected of a possible upcoming wedding. Rumors immediately appeased, but just yesterday they returned to invade the social platform. In fact, she posted a photograph of her hand and that of her daughter wearing two diamond rings, accompanied by the caption: “Dad gave us two matching rings”.

A gift obviously not gone unnoticed and immediately analyzed by the whole world. According to the sources of the newspaper E! News, experts in the field of jewelry, the two rings of 12 and 10 carats each, would be a pair of “Toi et Moi”, a type sold specifically together which symbolize the union between two individuals. Furthermore, it also seems that the economic value of the two creations would reach almost 350,000 US dollars. A staggering figure, considering that Stormi is only 3 years old.

Kylie Jenner Travis Scott: The Family’s Reaction to the Ring

Of course, not only all of Kylie’s followers and not Kylie’s have seen the photograph, but her beloved sisters and brother as well. The latter, for some time away from the spotlight, made a sporadic return to the social platform specifically to comment on the little house’s post. Self Rob was limited only to smileys with hearts, Khloe did not spare herself in exulting by commenting with a: “Damn, she didn’t !!!!!!!!!!!!”. They were also followed by that of the family friend Malika with a: “Cavoliiiii” and the local digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni, with six smileys with an eye to heart. So whether Kylie is getting married or not, it seems she has already received worldwide approval.