Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott together in New York: is love back?

Kylie Jenner, 23 years old, and Travis Scott, 30 years old, posed together on the red carpet of a charity evening that was held in New York. The rapper was invited to the event to receive an award, along with a few other artists. He wore a dark double-breasted dress, enriched with two flashy necklaces, while Kylie sported a forest green evening dress with a matching transparent bodice and gloves. also little Stormie, 3 years old, he was by their side.

And kiss was: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchange effusions in public | legislation

A source, present at the evening, said: “Travis and Kylie were very sweet and nice together, they held hands and seemed to be a real couple“. During the evening Scott gave a speech of thanks in which he also talked about Kylie Jenner calling her ‘mogliettina‘, a catchy term he used when filming the program Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which features her family. After the party Kylie also posted on Instagram a photo in which she stands in the arms of her (perhaps) ex-husband.

Rihanna shows the B-side, but this time not her | legislation

Before this short family trip, the couple had celebrated with their daughter on Memorial Day. In the videos shared on Kylie’s stories you could see moments of pure happiness and simplicity. A normal family that jokes and laughs playing with water. The young woman, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, she seems to be very serene along with her ‘badboy’. And the little Stormie is the happiest child in the world. After the crisis, they decided not to put pressure on their relationship, trying to be as present as possible for their daughter and to create a stability.

Liam Hemsworth: new flame after the flash wedding with Miley Cyrus | legislation

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: after the crisis the calm seems to be back

Kylie and Scott separated in October 2019 after two years of relationship, but have always remained on good terms. often they spend time together as parents. The American magazine People reports some words of the girl: “We are like Best friends, we both love Stormi and want the best for her. My parents with me were very practical and I want the same for Stormie.” Travis added: “I love Stormie’s mom, I will always love her. The difficult part of the relationship is trying to make everything go well, without external voices interfering.” Will the serene be back then? It will only be time that will tell.