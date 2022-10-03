Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott want to rename their child

The couple is no longer thrilled by the first first name proposal.

The two stars regret their first name choice.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are in tune on a lot of things. Recently, they agreed to change the name of their second offspring. However, as of now, they still haven’t decided what the new name will be.

In effect, Kylie and Travis welcomed a new child last February. First, Kylie announced that the little brother or sister of stormy would be called Wolf Webster. However, everything indicates that this does not suit the reality TV star.

According Kylie Jennerthe name “Wolf” was suggested by his sis Khloe Kardashianand she initially liked the idea, but quickly moved away from it. “We just put Wolf Webster on then”she said in an episode of The Kardashians. “Right after I signed the birth certificate, I thought to myself, ‘What did I just do?’ »

The model still claimed that she was getting closer to knowing what the little one’s name will be. “I think we know his official name, but I’m not going to announce it, because God forbid we change it again…” she confided to her mother, Kris Jenner. According Kylie, Travis Scott thought about a bunch of different options. However, she is by no means convinced by these proposals.