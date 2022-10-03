Entertainment

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott want to rename their child

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

The couple is no longer thrilled by the first first name proposal.

The two stars regret their first name choice.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are in tune on a lot of things. Recently, they agreed to change the name of their second offspring. However, as of now, they still haven’t decided what the new name will be.

In effect, Kylie and Travis welcomed a new child last February. First, Kylie announced that the little brother or sister of stormy would be called Wolf Webster. However, everything indicates that this does not suit the reality TV star.

According Kylie Jennerthe name “Wolf” was suggested by his sis Khloe Kardashianand she initially liked the idea, but quickly moved away from it. “We just put Wolf Webster on then”she said in an episode of The Kardashians. “Right after I signed the birth certificate, I thought to myself, ‘What did I just do?’ »

The model still claimed that she was getting closer to knowing what the little one’s name will be. “I think we know his official name, but I’m not going to announce it, because God forbid we change it again…” she confided to her mother, Kris Jenner. According Kylie, Travis Scott thought about a bunch of different options. However, she is by no means convinced by these proposals.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Related Articles

Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens and the return of miniskirts

7 mins ago

Justin Bieber pictured with his pants around his knees at the LA golf club

8 mins ago

This is the sharp relationship that Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg have

18 mins ago

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Three proposals fall for Lionel Messi

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button