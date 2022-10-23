Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Why are they hiding their son’s new name?

On February 2, Kylie Jenner and his companion Travis Scott gave birth to a baby boy named Wolf Webster. A news that the young woman of 25 years announced on Instagram with this little word: “2/2/2022” accompanied by a blue heart. A few days later, the little sister of Kim Kardashian revealed the name of his second child after his daughter Stormi Webster born on February 1, 2018. But since then, Kylie Jenner and her companion have assigned a new name to their 7-month-old son.

Kylie Jenner and her darling Travis Scott “not yet ready to share the new first name” of their son

Friday September 9, 2022, Kylie Jenner was the guest of the show The Late Late Show with James Corden. Interviewed by host James cordenthe young woman of 25 years explained the reason why she and her darling Travis Scott have never revealed the new name of her son: “We haven’t officially, legally, changed the name. His name is still Wolf, that’s what it says in his passport. But that won’t be his first name. We wait “, she said before adding: “We don’t call him Wolf. We are not yet ready to share the new first name. Travis likes to share changing the first name, so we’re not officially changing it. »

Even if they prefer to keep it a mystery, the two lovebirds will undoubtedly reveal their son’s new first name to their fans before the end of 2022. Still a little patience!

