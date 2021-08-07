News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Two years after the breakup, the socialite and the rapper, parents of little Stormi, would be back together

23 May 2021

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, two years after the breakup, would be a couple again. Tmz reveals it. The two, linked since 2017, in 2018 had become parents of little Stormy. At the time they were in love and it was rumored there was also the idea of getting married. Instead in October of 2019 they had said goodbye.

From there the frost, until a year later when the two have resumed to be seen together even during some family events. In recent months the socialite and the rapper have spent together also part of the lockdown and recently they brought the little Stormi to Disneyland in Los Angeles.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had broken up a year after the birth of their baby girl

Several times, in the past months, there had been talk of a flashback now confirmed by Tmz, the well-informed gossip site of the ‘New York Times’, and by various American and British tabloids. All convinced that the two, this time, would have established to be a open pair. In other words: total freedom to hang out with other people without this implying tragedies, crises, tears, breakups.

A “formula” denied a few hours ago by Kylie herself, who wrote on Twitter: “Guys, really invent anything. I’m not discrediting anyone who has an open relationship, but it’s just disrespectful to tell the world things without knowing the truth.”

Kylie only lashed out at the rumor speculating about her open relationship with Travis. But he did not deny the flashback. To know if a couple is (re)born, we just have to wait for new clues.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reserved Reproduction


