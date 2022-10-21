Kylie Jenner appears unrecognizable with bangs and confuses fans: ‘Angelina Jolie?’ – Monet

+



Kylie Jenner on Insta and Angelina Jolie in the movie Salt (2010) (Photo: Playback/Instagram; Disclosure)

American businesswoman Kylie Jenner surprised her followers by showing off a retro look, with bangs and all. Netizens soon went to compare the 25-year-old famous with actress Angelina Jolie.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner went to Instagram to publish four photos with her new look on Saturday (17).

Kylie Jenner with her new look (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

In addition to the striking bangs, which is noticed right away, the famous also thinned her eyebrows and used very marked makeup on her face. Add to all this Kylie’s full lips, which collaborate to complete Angelina Jolie’s look, according to the businesswoman’s own followers.

Kylie Jenner with her new look (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Kylie, who is followed by over 370 million people on Insta, received the public’s verdict. “Angelina?” asked one. “I thought you were Angelina Jolie”, assured another. “You’re playing Angelina Jolie”, reinforced the admirer. “What a surreal beauty… you are incredibly beautiful”, praised the fan.

Kylie Jenner on Insta and Angelina Jolie in the movie Salt (2010) (Photo: Playback/Instagram; Disclosure)

Late last month, Kylie hit back at a user who mocked her lips. “The lips, please”, poked the netizen who bothered the businesswoman. Kylie countered the comment, giving a justification for her voluminous mouth on TikTok: “It’s the filter, but blow yourself.”

Last year, Kylie revealed she got lip fillers when she was 17. She explained on her family’s reality show that she sought out the procedure because of her self-esteem.

Kylie Jenner (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

Kylie has been dating rapper Travis Scott since 2017, with whom she shares two young children: Stormi (4 years old) and an unnamed 7-month-old baby. Initially named Wolf, they went back on choosing the name, but have not decided until now what they will call the human being born in February.