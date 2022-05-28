Kylie Jenner as a couple: who is the influencer’s companion?

Facebook

Since 2007, she has been on the show The Incredible Kardashian Family, a show that films her daily life and her family life. This is how Kylie Jenner became famous and followed by thousands of subscribers through the media and on the various social networks.

Apart from the successful professional life that the influencer leads, there is also her love life that interests her fans. Discover then in the rest of this guide, the entirety on the love life of Kylie Jenner.

Who is Kylie Jenner’s lucky heartthrob?

Kylie Jenner is an influential personality on the Instagram social network. She has been known for more than twenty years for her participation in the television show The Incredible Kardashian Family. If the latter seems to have led a successful professional life, it will not be the same with her sentimental life. Indeed, on the heart side, Kylie Jenner has known a variety of romantic relationships that only lasted one to two years each. Currently, on the elle.fr site, we can read that the influencer Kylie Jenner has returned to the arms of one of her multiple exes. This is rapper Travis Scott, with whom she has been in a relationship again since March 2020. The two lovebirds are now the father and mother of two children: a girl named Stormi Webster and a boy named Wolf. Webster.

Who is Travis Scott, the man who shares the life of Kylie Jenner?

Travis Scott, by his birth name Jacques Webster Jr, was born on Thursday, April 30, 1992 in the United States. He has been working as a rapper for several years. The latter previously shared his life with the influencer Kylie. In 2020, we learn on the site voici.fr that Travis and Kylie got back together again never to separate. Today, they are the parents of two children.