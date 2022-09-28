Kylie Jenner as a superstar, Leïla Bekhti plays it casual

BestImage, Veeren-Clovis

after a show Etam large-scale Tuesday is the parade ofAcne Studios which lit up Paris Fashion Week this Wednesday, September 28. If this day – due to the lesser notoriety of the Swedish house compared to that of the lingerie brand – was announced to be potentially less flashy than the previous one, it was without counting on the bomb appearance of Kylie Jenner, who caused a stir in a ravishing long white dress. But what most caught the attention of photographers was the accessory that the pretty brunette associated with her outfit: a pair of futuristic-looking white sunglasses, paired with equally original earrings.

Style first

Thanks to this atypical look, the American star stole the show from the many personalities who came to attend the event, whether it was Leïla Bekhti – who had opted for a more casual style – Jane Birkin, Pauline Ducruet, Camélia Jordana, Soko or the rapper Disiz. And it’s not the first time that Kylie Jenner stands out for her clothing choices. Last year, the partner of Travis Scott – with whom she is the mother of Stormi and a second boy with a mysterious name – surprised everyone by dressing in a sublime vintage jumpsuit dating from 1992, on the occasion of a small party given by her sister Kendall.

