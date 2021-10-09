News

Kylie Jenner as Freddy Krueger, his Nightmare style make-up line

Kylie Jenner has recently announced the release of a new makeup line in perfect Nightmare style, publishing photos inspired by the look of Freddy Krueger.

Tuesday 5th October 2021 Kylie Jenner posted a stunning photo on her Instagram profile in which she wears a very special jumpsuit, specially made to resemble skin scarred from burns of Freddy Krueger. The star’s manicure, visible in the image, is made up of very long metallic nails reminiscent of the infamous clawed glove of the Nightmare slasher.

The image is a promotional shot for a new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Nightmare – From the depths of the night. In her Instagram Stories, Jenner unveiled the names of all the products in the collection, accompanying the presentation with a disturbing soundtrack.

Kylie also sports some false lashes in the photo which are part of the same collection: “I love pre-trimmed lashes, so I decided to make a special model just for you. They are wonderfully soft, they look amazing and I love being able to customize my lashes“.

The collection of the American entrepreneur and TV personality will be launched on October 12: Kylie Jenner’s new products, as we all know, tend to sell out quickly and, considering that there are already millions of Freddy fans in line, there is no doubt: this line will fly off the shelves of kyliecosmetics.com much faster than the others.


